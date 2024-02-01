Dearest reader, a sneak peek at the highly anticipated third season of "Bridgerton" has arrived.

On Thursday, a 30-second clip featuring Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton was released to tease the upcoming new season.

The clip shows the beginning of a new love story at the center of the hit series between Penelope and Colin.

Nicola Coughlan is "Bridgerton," season 3. Netflix

In it, Penelope looks into Colin's eyes and tells him that his eyes have the "most remarkable shade of blue."

"And yet, they shine even brighter when you are kind," she adds.

According to a synopsis, the upcoming season will center around Penelope, who "has finally given up her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season."

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters," the synopsis continues.

For Colin, the season will see him try to "win back" Penelope's friendship and "offer to mentor Penelope in ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season."

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly," according to the synopsis.

"Bridgerton" season 3 will arrive in two parts. Part one will be available to stream on Netflix on May 16 and part two will be available to stream on June 13.