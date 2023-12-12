The release date for the forthcoming third season of "Bridgerton" has been announced.

The continuing romantic escapades of Shonda Rhimes' hit Victorian-era show will be broken into two chapters of four episodes each, the streaming service revealed Tuesday.

Part 1 premieres May 16, and Part 2 arrives a month later on June 13.

Netflix explains, "You've burned for a fake dating flirtation. You've swooned over enemies becoming lovers. Now it's time for a friends-to-lovers romance when Bridgerton returns."

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington are seen in season three of "Bridgerton." Courtesy of Netflix

The center of the story will be "wallflower (and secret scandal sheet writer) Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush, world traveler Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)."

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in season three of "Bridgerton." Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

Like Lady Whistledown's scandalous messages, Netflix teases, "That means this spring will officially be filled with #Polin, as fans have nicknamed the duo -- and you're about to see Penelope and Colin in a whole new way as they step into the spotlight."