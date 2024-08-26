Attention, Upper East Siders: "Gossip Girl" alum Ed Westwick is a married man.
The actor married Amy Jackson, a British model and actress who has appeared in Indian films and the American series "Supergirl," earlier this month on Aug. 9 in a small civil ceremony in London and on Aug. 24 in an Italian destination wedding, according to People.
"The journey has just begun 💍," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside photos from their nuptials.
Jackson's 4-year-old son Andreas, whom she shares with an ex, served as one of Westwick's best men and carried the rings, with the actor telling People he wanted him to be "an integral part of this special moment."
"I think it's a really beautiful way to honor their bond and make sure he feels part of our celebration," Jackson added.
The couple's first dance was set to the Frank Sinatra classic "Fly Me to the Moon," which transitioned into "Dancing in the Moonlight" so other guests could join in.
Among those guests was Westwick's "Gossip Girl" co-star Kelly Rutherford.
Jackson told People she "can't wait" to see Westwick as a father one day, noting that she "adore[s]" how he is with her son.
Of his new wife, Westwick told the outlet, "I spent my life wondering who she would be, and then I found her."