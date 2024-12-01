Eddie Murphy's son Eric and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin announce engagement: 'Feels like destiny'
Eddie Murphy's son Eric Murphy got down on one knee to propose to Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence, setting up the Hollywood comedy legends to become in-laws.
The couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Saturday including a video showing the elegant proposal in a candle-lit room full of flower petals.
"11.27.2024 We're engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny," Jasmin Lawrence wrote in the caption. "We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."
The video shows the couple entering the elegantly designed room and walking down a narrow path holding hands before Eric Murphy drops to a knee in front of Jasmin Lawrence, whose outburst of joy is followed by a kiss.
Eric Murphy, the oldest of Eddie Murphy's children, was born in 1989 to Murphy and then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. Jasmin Lawrence, also the oldest of Martin Lawrence's children, was born in 1996 to Martin Lawrence and Patricia Southall.
Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have both posted several pictures with each other throughout their relationship, including a photo of the pair posted by Eric Murphy in June 2021 captioned, "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU."
On a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Martin Lawrence spoke about the relationship, saying he and Eddie Murphy have not discussed it.
"We haven't talked about it," he said. "We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing."
Lawrence also joked on the show that if the pair were to ultimately get married, he would "try to get Eddie to pay for it."
Both Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have recently shared public support for their famous dads. Eric Murphy recently shared that he did automated dialogue replacement (ADR) for his father in his recent "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" movie.
"People often tell me I sound just like my Dad, and I recently got to put that to the test by doing ADR for him in the new Beverly Hills Cop film," Eric Murphy wrote in July with a photo showing him in a studio.
In June, Jasmin Lawrence posted a lengthy Instagram caption supporting her dad's summer movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."