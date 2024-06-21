Eddie Murphy turned the world premiere of the new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie into a family night out.
The iconic comedian was joined by his longtime partner Paige Butcher and three of his 10 children -- daughters Bria Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy and Bella Murphy -- at the star-studded event on June 20, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Eddie Murphy wore a casual look for the premiere while Bria Murphy and Shayne Audra Murphy matched in green dresses. Butcher stunned in a bright red dress and Bella Murphy wore a classic black dress for the occasion.
Murphy reprised his role as Detective Axel Foley for the first time in 30 years for the latest film in the action-comedy franchise.
He first played Foley in the 1984 original as well as sequels released in 1987 and 1994.
Joining Murphy in the franchise's latest installment are returning favorites Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, as well as newcomers Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon.
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" premieres on Netflix on July 3.