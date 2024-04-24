An accident on the set of Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer's new movie "The Pickup" over the weekend resulted in the injury of several crew members.

"Good Morning America" confirmed that both Murphy and Palmer were uninjured.

An Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson said in a statement that the accident occurred on April 20 "during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence."

"Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result," the spokesperson added. "We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering."

Eddie Murphy attends the World Premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Candy Cane Lane" at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

The statement continued, "The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot."

According to the Associated Press, the accident occurred on the film's Georgia set when a car and truck collided. Two crew members were hospitalized and injuries ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

A person close to the production who spoke to the AP anonymously called it a "completely freak accident" and said "it wasn't even a complicated or dangerous stunt."

Palmer confirmed her casting alongside Murphy in "The Pickup" on Instagram in December.

In the report, she shared it revealed that the film, described as a heist comedy, will also star Pete Davidson and is directed by Tim Story.