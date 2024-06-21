Iconic actor, comedian and singer Eddie Murphy stepped out with his family Thursday for the world premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" in Beverly Hills, California.
The Emmy and Grammy-winning star is reprising his role at Detective Axel Foley in the movie series and alongside him, his daughter, actress Bria Murphy, and son-in-law Michael Xavier have cameos in the new action comedy, which will be released on July 3.
In addition to acting and performing, Murphy is the patriarch of a large family and is a father to 10 children, including six daughters and four sons, two of whom he shares with his fiancée Paige Butcher.
"The Murphy family has a great sense of humor," Murphy said of his children in a March 2021 "Live with Kelly and Ryan" interview.
Murphy has said he loves being a father and gushed about his children in a 2022 interview with host Marc Maron on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.
"My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am so blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky," Murphy said.
Get to know more about Murphy and his 10 kids.
Eric Murphy
The oldest of the Murphy children, Eric, was born in 1989 to Murphy and then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.
Eric Murphy is currently dating Jasmin Lawrence, one of actor Martin Lawrence's daughters.
Christian Murphy
Murphy and his former girlfriend Tamara Hood welcomed a son named Christian in November 1990.
Bria Murphy
Murphy's eldest daughter, Bria Murphy, was born in November 1989. Her mom is Murphy's ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, whom he was married to from 1993 until 2006.
Bria Murphy followed her father into show business and is also an actress. She makes a cameo as a police officer who arrests Murphy's character Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."
Bria Murphy's husband, actor Michael Xavier, also plays another police officer who arrests Murphy's Foley in the new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie too.
Myles Murphy
The fourth of Murphy's kids is his son Myles Murphy, who is now a writer.
Myles Murphy and his wife Carly Olivia Murphy welcomed a daughter named Evie Isla on July 2, 2019, making the elder Murphy a grandfather for the first time.
Shayne Audra Murphy
Eddie Murphy's daughter and fifth child, Shayne Murphy, appeared in season 2 of the reality TV show "Claim to Fame" in 2023.
When Shayne Murphy was eliminated, she revealed who she was and described her father as a "legendary comedian and entertainer."
"But beyond that, he is the best dad in the world," Shayne Murphy said.
Zola Ivy Murphy
Zola Murphy is Eddie Murphy's sixth child and was born in December 1999 to Murphy and his then-wife Nicole Mitchell.
Zola Murphy shares snapshots from her personal life on Instagram.
Bella Zahra Murphy
Like her father and older sister, Bella Murphy is pursuing an acting career and was cast in "Coming 2 America," where she played Omma, the daughter to Murphy's character Prince Akeem.
Angel Iris Murphy
Murphy briefly dated former Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown in 2006. Brown gave birth to their child Angel Iris in April 2007. Murphy acknowledged paternity of Angel after Brown brought a paternity suit and a DNA test confirmed he was Angel's father.
Izzy Murphy
Izzy is the first child of Murphy and his fiancée Paige Butcher, an actress and model.
Max Charles Murphy
Murphy and Butcher welcomed their youngest son, Max, on Dec. 3, 2018. In announcing his birth, Murphy revealed that he gave Max the middle name of Charles in honor of his older brother, the late comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia in 2017.