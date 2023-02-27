The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards was a star-studded night filled with big wins, powerful speeches and even a "Parent Trap" reunion.

Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith Blake in the iconic 1998 Disney film -- a remake of the original 1961 film of the same name -- and Lisa Ann Walter, who play Chessy, took on the awards show together Sunday night.

Hendrix was there to support Walter, who plays second grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the hit ABC show "Abbott Elementary."

"My bestie asked me to be her date so, by golly, I showed up as her date," Hendrix captioned a red carpet shot of the two on her Instagram. "I 🖤 you @lisaannwalter."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The two had plenty to celebrate, as "Abbott Elementary" ended up winning the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

In Walter's Instagram post recognizing the win, she wrote about how thrilled she was for the show's acknowledgement. "In my long career - this is the best ensemble cast I've been blessed to work with," she wrote.

She also mentioned how special hitting the carpet with Hendrix was.

"This was all the sweeter because the person whose hand I gripped while waiting for one of my comedy idols, Eugene Levy, to announce the winner - was my Bestie & the best date a girl could ask for, @elaine4animals," she wrote.