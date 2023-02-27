The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored outstanding performances in film and television Sunday.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" won the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Stars of the film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, were also recognized with top awards during the show.

Michelle Yeoh won the award for best performance by a female actor in a leading role on the film side and shared in her speech, "This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me."

"Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this," she said. "We want to be seen. We want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible. And I am grateful, and my mom will be eternally grateful to you."

Ke Huy Quan also delivered a moving speech while accepting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role in the film category.

"Recently, I was told that if I would win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category," he shared. "When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

"The landscape looks so different now than before," he said as he thanked his co-stars, directors and others.

"To all those at home who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you," he concluded.

On the TV side, "The White Lotus" was honored with the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and "Abbott Elementary" won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Sally Field was also honored with the 58th SAG life achievement award during the telecast.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Sally Field accepts the Life Time Achievement award during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 26, 2023.

The star-studded awards show was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and broadcast live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Netflix.

Check out the full winners list below:

The motion picture winners were:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Brendan Fraser - "The Whale"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Brendan Fraser accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza, Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Michelle Yeoh - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on stage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza, Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The television program winners were:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Sam Elliot - "1883"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Jessica Chastain - "George & Tammy"

The shock of last night really swept me off my feet! 😅 To my fellow SAG members, THANK YOU. It means so much to be recognized by you. I am honored to be able to bring the story of #GeorgeAndTammy to you. I loved playing Tammy Wynette. pic.twitter.com/4sN5MvLzQI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2023

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza, Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White - "The Bear"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart - "Hacks"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

The stunt ensemble winners were:

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series