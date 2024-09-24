Elle King is going to be a mom again.
The "High Road" singer shared a video to Instagram on Monday of her and her partner Dan Tooker revealing they are expecting a baby boy together.
"Doubling down 💙," she captioned the video, a reference to the son they already share, 3-year-old Lucky.
Tooker also shared the celebratory post in an Instagram story.
"It's a boyyyyy," he wrote.
King later posted a sweet photo with Lucky to Instagram, writing in the caption, "I am so happy 💙."
"Thank you for all the love and support as @tattooker • Lucky • and I grow our family #TableForFour," she added.
King recently kicked off her Baby Daddy's Weekend Tour, which is scheduled to run through mid-November.
The "Ex's & Oh's" singer confirmed to People last week that she and Tooker were "back together" after having previously split, revealing that their son had a part in their reconciliation.
"We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world," she told the outlet. "My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."