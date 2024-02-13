Dolly Parton wants everyone to "forgive that and forget it" when it comes to Elle King's expletive-filled performance at the Grand Ole Opry last month, during which King said she was drunk.

During the Jan. 19 show, which was meant to be a tribute for Parton's 78th birthday, King appeared to forget the lyrics to Parton's song "Marry Me" and cursed onstage at the historic Nashville, Tennessee, venue.

In footage from the show, King also appeared to tell the crowd she was inebriated, saying, "I'm f------ hammered."

Parton, speaking to Extra in an interview released Feb. 9, praised King as "a great artist" and asked her fans to show the "Ex's & Oh's" singer some grace.

"She's a great girl, and she's been going through a lotta hard things lately," Parton told the outlet.

Parton continued, "She just had a little too much to drink, so let's just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anybody ever could."

The Opry responded to the incident on Jan. 20 in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"[W]e deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance," the venue wrote, in response to an audience member's complaint.

King previously opened up about her experience with substance abuse and depression while promoting her 2018 album "Shake the Spirit."

"Good Morning America" has reached out to King for comment.