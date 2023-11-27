Dolly Parton unlocked quite a career achievement with her debut rock album, "Rockstar."

The 30-track collection debuted at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, earning her her highest-charting album ever.

Parton's previous top 10 entries include 2014's "Blue Smoke" and 1987's "Trio" with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. Both albums launched at No. 6.

"Wow, this is a big thrill!" Parton said in a statement. "I owe a thank you to the fans who have always been there for me. Their support made this achievement possible. I'd also like to thank my producer Kent Wells, and all the wonderful artists, musicians, and engineers who brought their talents to this project."

Dolly Parton, has released her long-awaited ROCKSTAR album. Vijat Mohindra/Butterfly Records

"Rockstar" features original songs, as well as rock covers and collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Steven Tyler, Sting, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Brandi Carlile and more.

Most recently, Parton performed "We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You," "Jolene" and "9 to 5" at the Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.