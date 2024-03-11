Elle King is speaking out about her expletive-filled performance at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this year, during which she claimed to be drunk.

During the Jan. 19 show, a tribute for Dolly Parton's 78th birthday, King appeared to forget the lyrics to the country legend's song "Marry Me" and cursed onstage at the historic venue, located in Nashville, Tennessee.

In footage from the show taken by attendees, the "Ex's & Oh's" singer also appeared to tell the crowd she was inebriated, saying, "I'm f------ hammered."

"Oh no was my human showing," King, 34, captioned an Instagram video on March 10, adding the hashtag "#WWDD," which famously means "What Would Dolly Do?"

"To everyone sending me love because I'm human and already talked to Dolly 💅 ... I love you," King wrote in the video itself. "To everyone who told me to k*ll myself ... I love you too."

King, who has been open about her experience with substance abuse and depression in the past, has already been given a pass by Parton herself.

During an interview with Extra last month, the "Jolene" singer praised King as "a great girl" who has "been going through a lotta hard things lately," and asked for fans to give her some grace.

Elle King and Dolly Parton. Getty Images

"She just had a little too much to drink, so let's just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anybody ever could," she said.

The Opry also responded to the incident the day after the show, writing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it "deeply" regretted it and wanted to "apologize for the language that was used" onstage.