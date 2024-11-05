The world of music and entertainment is paying tribute to prolific record producer and legendary fixture in the music industry: Quincy Jones.
Tributes from some of the biggest names in entertainment including Lionel Richie, Whoopi Goldberg and Elton John poured in after Jones died on Sunday.
The hitmaker producer of multi-platinum albums, including Michael Jackson's "Thriller," the best-selling album of all time, died at 91.
Elton John
John took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of himself under Jones’ arm, taken at an Oscar viewing party.
"Nobody had a career as incredible as Quincy Jones. He played with the best and he produced the best. What a guy. Loved him," wrote John.
Whoopi Goldberg
Goldberg posted a photo of her and Jones to her Instagram story, calling him a "friend" and "one of a kind."
"My heart is breaking for his family & his extended family who loved and adored him..my condolences," she wrote.
Lionel Richie
Richie also remembered Jones in an Instagram post showing the pair posing together as Richie leaned on Jones’ shoulder.
"Wow, Q - what a great ride!! ❤️🙏🏽 - with love always," wrote Richie.
Will Smith
Smith shared his admiration for Jones on social media following the news of his death. Jones executive produced Smith’s "Fresh Prince of Bel Air."
"Quincy Jones is the true definition of a Mentor, a Father and a Friend. He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself," wrote Smith.
Smith continued, "He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to. He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly."
Colman Domingo
Domingo penned a heartfelt tribute to Jones, thanking him for his contributions to music.
"I just hope we all play his music from his orchestrations to soundtracks to Off the Wall to Secret Garden to Frank Sinatra et al today and send this genius King off," wrote Domingo.
"There would be no American Music without this great man as you know. Let’s thank Mr. Quincy Jones for passing through our lives," he continued.
Domingo finished by describing meeting Jones, writing, "I could see music in his eyes. He lived. What a life and legacy."
Mariah Carey
Carey took to Instagram to share a tribute to Jones on Monday.
"A legend, a titan, a mentor. You’ve given the world, and me, so many life defining moments that will be forever cherished. Rest in Power, sir Quincy Jones," wrote Carey along with a photo of Jones and herself.
Justin Timberlake
Timberlake posted a photo with Jones heralding the producer's career and abilities on Monday.
"Once in a lifetime artist. His list of accolades goes on and on. The example of excellence at craft. A mentor to so many that have followed," wrote Timberlake, adding that Jones' work inspired his own career goals.
Dr. Dre
Legendary record producer himself, Dr. Dre posted on social media writing that Jones was why he became a producer.
Dr. Dre also expressed gratitude for Jones for giving advice throughout his career. "All of the time that I spent hanging out with him was priceless and I love how open he was- the advice he gave me, the conversations we had have helped me in my life and career," wrote Dr. Dre.