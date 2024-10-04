EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg is revealing her look as Miss Hannigan in the forthcoming New York City performances of "Annie."
Goldberg shared the photo of her in character alongside Hazel Vogel as the titular character and the dog playing the canine character Sandy in an Instagram story on Thursday.
"So here it is! You're the 1st to see my costume for ANNIE. I'll be on stage at MSG (New York) from Dec. 11 - Jan. 5. Go to Ticketmaster to get a Seat," she wrote alongside the image.
Miss Hannigan, the show's antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives and famously sings the song "Little Girls" in the production.
The classic musical will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025, with Goldberg joining Dec. 11.
"It may not be your grandma's 'Annie,' but it will be fun," Goldberg said on Thursday's episode of "The View," adding that it's "kinda exciting and scary" to be returning to Broadway.
When Goldberg announced she'd be on board, she commented, "I love the theatre, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage. I can't wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world -- in my hometown of New York City."
"Annie" has been revived on Broadway two times and turned into a movie on three separate occasions.