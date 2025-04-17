The fifth season of "Emily in Paris" will begin filming soon.
ABC Audio has confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth season of the hit Netflix series begins production this May in Rome, Italy.
Production will then move to Paris, France, later in the summer.
Lily Collins will return as Emily Cooper, an ambitious American marketing executive whose life changes when she moves abroad for work.
Also returning in season 5 are cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc and William Abadie as Antoine.
All three of Emily's love interests -- Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) -- are also returning, despite speculation over Bravo's future with the show.
Bravo told IndieWire in October 2024 he was unsure if he wanted to continue with the series.
"It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him," Bravo said at the time. "It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4."
Still, Bravo hinted that he would be open to returning.
"I love the show and the people in it," Bravo said. "I'm not going to lie, I've been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we'll see where it goes. The show is not over."
One star that fans will not be seeing in season 5 is French actress Camille Razat, who played Emily's friend and Gabriel's former girlfriend Camille. Razat appeared in the first four seasons of the show.
Darren Star created, executive produces and writes "Emily in Paris."
The show first premiered on October 2, 2020. It was renewed for its upcoming fifth season in September last year.