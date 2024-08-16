"Emily in Paris" stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman are opening up about their onscreen and off-screen romance.
Leading up to the premiere of "Emily in Paris" season 4, the couple, who play Mindy Chen and Nicolas De Leon on the Netflix series, shared why working with each other is a "joy."
"What we are nervous about is sometimes when people are dating in real life, the chemistry is not there," Park told "Good Morning America" in an interview. "One of the things I've loved about him, first, is he's just a luxury of a scene partner."
"I was honestly so excited to get back on the set and screen with him, just as a scene partner, because he's a joy to work with," she added.
Park and Forman first met on the set of "Emily in Paris." Forman's character was introduced in season 3 as an old friend of Mindy's from boarding school in Switzerland. Nicolas, the son of a European conglomerate for luxury goods in Paris, ends up falling in love with Mindy.
Things took a turn in season 3 when Nicolas almost got in the way of Mindy's friendship with Emily.
In real life, Forman and Park also started off as friends first before taking their relationship to the next level. In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier in August, Park said she and Forman waited a "year and a half" before they hard-launched their relationship. Their first post about their relationship was a photo Park shared of herself in a hospital bed when she was recovering from septic shock in December 2023.
"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," she said. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world from those we know."
"I love you Paul," she added. "More than I can ever say."
Forman also shared a photo with Park at the time and wrote, "By your side, no matter what ♥️"
For his part, Forman told "GMA" the best part about working with Park is that she's "supportive."
"We started dating after the show, and it was already feeling the sense of, I was working with someone who's such a supportive person, so generous and so kind," he said at the "Emily in Paris" season 4, part one premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
"It's always lovely to work with actors like that," he added. "So, it was the exact same this season, we just switched it back on as soon as it hit action, and it was a real pleasure."
"Emily in Paris" season 4, part one is out now. Part two will arrive on Netflix on Sept. 12.