"It Ends With Us" actor Brandon Sklenar is addressing the film's alleged behind-the-scenes feud between its stars and director.
In an Instagram post that the actor, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, shared on Tuesday, Sklenar said, "it's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online" about the movie and touched on the film's themes of domestic violence and emotional abuse.
"I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online," Sklenar began in his message. "Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about."
"It is, in fact, the opposite of the point," he said.
"This film is meant to inspire," Sklenar continued. "It's meant to validate and recognize. It's meant to instill hope. It's meant to build courage and help people feel less alone."
"Ultimately, it's meant to spread love and awareness," he said. "It's not meant to once again, make the women the 'bad guy,' let's move beyond that together."
The film, which is loosely based on author Colleen Hoover's novel -- which she says was inspired by her mother's own escape from abuse, follows Lily Bloom, a young woman who has dealt with a traumatic upbringing and starts a new life and business as the owner of a flower shop in Boston. When she meets Ryle Kincaid, the two quickly fall in love with each other. Soon after, Ryle's abuse begins to impact their relationship and things also escalate between the two when Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, reappears one day, attempting to rekindle his friendship with Lily.
Since the film opened in theaters on Aug. 9, it has crossed $100 million at the box office, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue. The milestone makes the film part of just a handful of movies in 2024 that have surpassed $100 million at the box office.
But amid the film's successes, fans online have speculated about the rumored drama behind "It Ends With Us" cast members and director and star of the film, Justin Baldoni, during the film's press run.
Online, fans noticed that the cast, which includes Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter, did not follow or have unfollowed Baldoni on Instagram. Fans also noticed that Baldoni did not appear in interviews with the cast during the film's press tour.
During promotion of "It Ends With Us," fans were also critical that not enough focus was placed on domestic violence by Lively during interviews about the film.
Following online criticism, Lively, who plays Lily Bloom and is also a producer on the film, shared a link for the National Domestic Violence Hotline resource page. The "It Ends With Us" film account also shared a viewer's guide to "help increase awareness and action that's needed to stop domestic and sexual abuse and encourage healthy relationships."
In an interview with "Good Morning America" earlier this month, Baldoni, who plays Ryle Kincaid in the film, said one of the reasons why he decided to adapt Hoover's novel into a film, was because of how he was "touched so deeply" by the story's message of resilience and courage to break free from domestic abuse.
"I know far too many women who have been sexually assaulted or abused," he said. "That number is way too high, and there's a reason that they [fans] care, and I just want them to know I care too."
In his post, Sklenar, who is the first "It Ends With Us" cast member to address the rumored behind the scenes feud, also addressed how domestic violence has affected someone close to him and how their story has "mirrored Lilly's closely."
"I feel a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread that message further," he said.
"Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book," he added about that person in his life. "It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleen's book and subsequently this film with saving her life."
"Trust me when I tell you, there isn't a single person Involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility that we had in making this," Sklenar said. "A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma -- Domestic abuse -- Or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see. This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s--- together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions."
He ended his post by asking others to "Lead with Love and please be Kind."
"All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who its helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact," he said. "Or if you simply want to be a part of something. Let's be a part of something better together."
"A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere," he added.
"GMA" has reached out to reps for Lively and Baldoni for comment.
If you need help or need help supporting someone else, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.