Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Eric Dane stepped out at the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" premiere with two very special dates.
The "Grey's Anatomy" alum, 51, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film alongside his daughters Billie and Georgia, whom he shares with actress Rebecca Gayheart.
The proud dad was photographed between his two girls, both wearing little black dresses, as they walked the blue carpet.
Dane plays the villain in the latest "Bad Boys" film, the fourth in the action comedy franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The first was released nearly 30 years ago in 1995, followed by sequels in 2003 and 2020.
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" releases in theaters June 7.