Ethan Slater is marking Ariana Grande's first Oscar nomination with a sweet tribute.
Shortly after the announcement on Thursday, the actor shared a photo of his "Wicked" co-star on Instagram.
The image captures Grande from behind, standing on a balcony with pink balloons in hand, gazing out a window.
The pink balloons appeared to nod to Glinda's signature color, fitting for Grande's nomination for best supporting actress in Jon M. Chu's "Wicked."
The film earned an impressive 10 Oscar nominations, including best actress for Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Elphaba.
Grande celebrated her nomination in an emotional post on Instagram.
"picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition," she wrote in the caption. "i cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise."
She continued, "i'm humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i'm so proud of you, tiny. thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy."
In the post, Grande also thanked Chu for taking the chance on her as well as calling him "the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend."
"i am so deeply proud of my beautiful 'Wicked' family," she added. "i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always."
Concluding the heartfelt post, she wrote, "i don't quite have all my words yet, i'm still trying to breathe. but thank you. oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart. lemons and melons and pears, oh my."
Grande is nominated for best supporting actress alongside Monica Barbaro for "A Complete Unknown," Felicity Jones for "The Brutalist," Isabella Rossellini for "Conclave", and Zoe Saldana for "Emilia Pérez."
Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the 97th Academy Awards nominees early Thursday from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, airing live on ABC and streams on Hulu for the first time on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
