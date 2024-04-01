Eva Mendes recently opened up about her "complicated relationship" with the month of April in a heartfelt Instagram post remembering her late brother and celebrating her child.

"Oh April…I have such a complicated relationship with you," Mendes wrote in the caption of the post, which included two photos of the actress. "Tomorrow would have been my brother's birthday…..in a couple of weeks from now is the day we lost him."

"But then, the end of April we got the biggest blessing of all, my little girl was born 8 years ago," she continued.

Mendes' brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, died of cancer in April 2016. Her second daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, was born later that same month.

"I hate you April," the actress wrote in her post Monday. "But I love you more."

Mendes shares two children with husband Ryan Gosling. In addition to Amada, 7, the couple have a 9-year-old daughter named Esmeralda.

Gosling told Ellen DeGeneres in a 2016 interview that Amada means "beloved" in Spanish.