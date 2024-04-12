Fans of "Bluey" will be in for a treat this weekend!

The beloved Australian children's animated series will premiere its first extended-length special, entitled "The Sign," on Sunday, and "Good Morning America" aired an exclusive preview of the episode on Friday.

The special will air on Disney+ for 28 minutes, which is about four times the length of its regular episodes.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, and produced by Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, "Bluey" follows the story of a lovable Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her parents Bandit and Chilli and little sister, Bingo.

"It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play," a synopsis from a press release read.

First launched in Australia in 2018, the series debuted its third season worldwide last year.

"Bluey" premieres its first extended-length special, entitled "The Sign" on April 14, 2024. Ludo Studio

This special episode also will introduce Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton as they make their "Bluey" voice debut. Meanwhile, Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti reprise their roles as the voices of Bandit and Chilli Heeler.

"The Sign" will premiere on Sunday, April 14 at 12 a.m. P.T. on Disney+.

