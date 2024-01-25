Fantasia Barrino penned a sweet message to her daughter on Thursday, two days after nominations were announced for the 96th Academy Awards.

The actress and singer, who stars in "The Color Purple" as Celie, was noticeably absent from the best actress category, which some fans and critics considered a snub.

In the caption of her Instagram post this week, Barrino, a mom of three, appeared to address that oversight, writing, "My Children are the Best Awards I could have ever received."

"When you know what you know, no Man can take anything away God Gives," she wrote, adding that she's "so proud" of herself because she didn't think she would ever bounce back from all of life's struggles.

She then detailed a story about how her youngest daughter Keziah London Taylor was born earlier than expected, and said that Keziah had arrived early to "take care of" her parents.

"I cried and begged God for one more child and he did it," she wrote, referring to Keziah.

Fantasia Barrino attends The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

"The one thing I want you to know: I never cry and beg him for things that may fade," she continued. "I have those and they sit and collect dust, but what I do cry and ask him for is to keep my eyes open so that I can see all the blessings he truly gives, to wake up thankful and grateful that I have life, health, strength, my children are with me, they're healthy, they're wealthy and we are blessed."

Barrino ended by noting that her children only see her as "Mommy, not idol, not my videos, my interviews or the movie."

Taraji P. Henson, Barrino's co-star in "The Color Purple," left several purple heart emoji in the post's comment section. "Barbie" star America Ferrera, who received an Oscar nomination this week for best supporting actress, also commented on the post, leaving a series of red heart emoji.

The post also received love from a number of other celebrities, including Rosie O'Donnell and Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams.

Despite being left out of this year's Oscar nominations, Barrino earned a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her role as Celie, as well as a BAFTA nomination for best actress. She also earned a People's Choice Award nomination for drama movie star of the year, and earned two NAACP Image Award nominations for entertainer of the year and outstanding actress in a motion picture.