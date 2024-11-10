A special look at "Thunderbolts*" has arrived.
The new special look, featuring Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova leading a ragtag crew of superheroes, was first shown at D23 Brazil in São Paulo on Saturday, where David Harbour debuted the new look.
The special look begins with a humorous scene of Harbour's Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian driving Pugh and the team of heroes around in a low-speed chase where they are threatened by a convoy. The crew is eventually saved by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier before Stan fires at the group himself.
After Stan's heroics, the special look shows the group convening with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as the shadowy CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who assembles the team for a contentious meeting. The group spends the duration of the action-packed special look completing high-intensity tasks like blowing up glass skyscrapers.
Aside from Pugh's Yelena, Harbour's Red Guardian and Stan's The Winter Soldier, the gang of former baddies from various MCU projects includes Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr/Ghost, Olga Kurylenko's Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster and Wyatt Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent.
The special look comes after Marvel Studios released an action-packed teaser for "Thunderbolts*" in September, showing how the group comes together at the behest of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Pugh previously shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's set in March.
"We're having an amazing time, and I can't wait for you to see what we've made!" the Oscar nominee said in the clip.
"Thunderbolts*" is slated to release in theaters on May 2, 2025.
