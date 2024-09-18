Florence Pugh is opening up about finding love, her desire to have a family and more.
The actress, who is the star of the upcoming John Crowley-directed film "We Live In Time" with Andrew Garfield and the October cover star of British Vogue, revealed the news to the magazine and said that she is "allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster" this time.
"I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that," she said.
Pugh was previously in a relationship with actor Zach Braff. The former couple began dating in 2019 and called it quits in 2022 after three years together.
They faced scrutiny and criticism online because of their 21-year age difference.
Pugh opened up about their breakup in an interview for Harper's BAZAAR in August 2022.
"Mine and Zach's relationship was actually quite private until it was nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us and our families," she said. "And that's when I spoke out. I think for anyone I'm with, I want to protect them."
"It's not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I've ever read about someone that I love," she continued. "So that was necessary. I needed to talk about it. I think any relationship in this limelight is going to be stressed."
After her breakup with Braff, the actress told Vogue in 2023 that despite their split, they have no hard feelings for each other.
In this phase of her life, Pugh says she has a new perspective on love and going after what she wants, which she said is "safety, family, a home and security."
"We Live in Time" has also given her a clear vision about how she sees her future.
"Watching this movie makes me want to be active in my decisions and actually live," she said.
"I think part of the story is to not be passive, is not to let things wash over you," she added. "I want to go and find love and I want to have babies."
The actress, who grew up in a big family, has always been inspired to have a big family of her own someday.
"I've wanted to have kids since I was a child myself," she said. "I love kids. I love hanging out with kids. If ever there's a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat to them."
"I've never stopped knowing that I want to have kids," she added. "It's just figuring out when."
See the full feature in the October issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, 24 September. Read the full article here.