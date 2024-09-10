Florence Pugh's diaphanous red carpet style aesthetic has continued to shine bright.
The actress flaunted her curves on Monday while posing for cameras at the New York City premiere of "We Live in Time;" an upcoming film she stars in alongside Andrew Garfield.
She wore a lacy see-through Christian Dior dress that she belted at the waist. Underneath, she wore a black bralette and high-waist underwear.
Pugh's look was complete with dainty gold jewels, and she wore a peachy-pink nail polish along with her hair in a loosely curled half up-half down style.
The actress, who plays Almut, in the upcoming romantic drama, has been known to turn heads for her daring, sheer fashion moments, and her recent ensemble seamlessly falls in line.
While many have loved her personal style choices, several of her ensembles have also stirred up controversy in the past.
In a 2023 interview with Vogue, Pugh opened up about her personal style and openness to incorporating sheer fabrics saying, "I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric. If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it."
Pugh added she doesn't mean to offend people, but also questioned, "How can my nipples offend you that much?"
She added, "I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, 'Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it,' it just shows me that there's so much more work to do."
Mixed opinions initially took off after the "Wonder" actress wore a sheer pink Valentino gown at the fashion label's fall 2022 show in Rome.
Since then, Pugh's continued to wear a number of versatile looks ranging everywhere from bold and alluring to elegant and classic.