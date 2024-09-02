Tennis player Frances Tiafoe gave a special shoutout to actor, producer and director Tony Goldwyn over the weekend, after beating Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round of the US Open.
In a post-match courtside interview, Tiafoe, who advanced to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with his victory on Sunday, gave a special mention to the actor, who was standing in the audience.
"Tony Goldwyn was in the crowd. Yo, I'm a huge fan of you, bro," Tiafoe said, speaking with fellow tennis player Chris Eubanks, who was conducting the interview for ESPN.
"Me and my girl used to watch 'Scandal' all the time," he continued. "I'm a huge fan, brother. I'm a huge fan, bro. I've got to say that."
Goldwyn played the role of President Fitzgerald Grant on ABC's "Scandal" from 2012 to 2018.
Footage from the moment showed Goldwyn smiling and cheering for Tiafoe in the stands.
Goldwyn's "Scandal" colleagues were also in attendance at Sunday's match including Scott Foley, Bellamy Young and "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes.
Tiafoe is the first American man to reach three consecutive US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick, who achieved the feat in 2006, 2007 and 2008.
"I think the second set was a huge, huge win for me," Tiafoe told The Associated Press, following his win on Sunday. "You know, 5-3, 40-love, him serving, how good he serves, that was really, really big. To break there and then to win that set was huge."
"Everything is happening when it's meant to happen," he added. "I'm glad it's happening now because this is the most important time for me."
Tiafoe will need to beat Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to win a spot in the semifinals.