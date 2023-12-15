Frankie Muniz is opening up about his decision to not partake in drugs or alcohol.

The "Malcolm in the Middle" actor discussed this and more on a recent episode of fellow former child star Mayim Bialik's podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," saying, "I'm 38. I've still never had a sip of alcohol, I've never done drugs, I've never done anything."

When the "Big Bang Theory" alum and current "Jeopardy!" host asked Muniz if it was because he was raised in a tradition not to drink, Muniz replied that this wasn't the case and said he really didn't have a reason.

"When I was 15, 16 years old, I felt like I was so old. Like I had experienced so much," he said of comparing himself to other 15 or 16-year-olds. "But even though I was in the entertainment business, I never saw it -- meaning the drug use, any of that stuff. I somehow just stayed away. I went to the set and did my thing."

Muniz continued, "I grew up thinking the only people who smoked pot were criminals ... on episodes of 'Cops.' Now I talk to my dad about it and my mom, and they're like, 'We smoked pot every single day, you just didn't know.'"

Frankie Muniz attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Dec. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The race car driver said the first time he was around alcohol was when he was 18.

"In my mind ... I felt like I had made it so long without it that I was kind of like, 'Well, I'm not going to start now...'" he recalled thinking.

Muniz said it feels "weird" that people have a strong reaction to him not drinking and said they're either "shocked [or] appalled" or think it's "strong" of him to have decided that for himself when they find out.

"Like, who cares? I don't care what you do. Why do you care so much about me?" he said. "I don't know if I made a conscious decision, but it just stuck with me that I was never gonna drink or do anything."