A new adaptation of "Friday Night Lights" in the works, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.
The reboot of the classic high school football show is in development at Peacock.
The show's original producing studio, Universal Studios, will serve as the new adaption's studio.
The adaption will focus on a high school football team and their interim head coach who vie for a Texas High School State Championship title, serving as a point of hope for their hurricane-devastated town.
Jason Katims, the original showrunner and executive producer, will return to the show with Peter Berg, the original show director.
Brian Grazer will also return to the series to executive produce, and Kristen Zolner will executive produce the show for Imagine Entertainment.
"Friday Night Lights" originally aired its first season in 2006, centered on the happenings of a high school football team in small-town Texas led by main character, Coach Eric Taylor, played by Kyle Chandler.
After five seasons the show concluded in 2011.
"Friday Night Lights" won three Emmys, including an outstanding lead actor in a drama series nod for Kyle Chandler.