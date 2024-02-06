Kyle Chandler, known for playing Coach Eric Taylor in "Friday Night Lights," is the star of several new Super Bowl commercials for United Airlines.

In one of the ads, Chandler channels his "Friday Night Lights" character and delivers a pep talk in true Coach Taylor fashion.

"I know most of us are watching other people's teams play today. But today is all they get," he says in the commercial. "Tomorrow is yours, and every day after that, until your team is here, winning it all."

"This is about believing," he continues. "Believing so hard that you book your flight to next year's big game before the season even starts. Because believing that hard can change everything."

In another commercial for Kansas City, he says, "Whatever happens tonight, remember who you are."

"So next season, when you try to get here again and they tell you no one's that lucky… you know, this isn't about luck," Chandler continues. "It's about believing in a dynasty. It's about believing so hard that you book your flight to next year's big game before the season even starts."

Kyle Chandlers appears in this still from United commercial ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. United/YouTube

The commercials, which are part of United Airlines' "Believing Changes Everything" campaign, were directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, and aim to inspire football fans to "believe in their team and book a United flight to next year's game." The campaign is specifically intended to "promote the benefits" of the airline's policy not to charge customers change fees, according to a press release.

"The market-specific ads will target Chiefs fans in Kansas City, Browns fans in Cleveland and Texans fans in Houston on broadcast TV and Bears fans in Chicago and Broncos fans in Denver on social media. A general market film will also air on TV in Chicago, Denver, Baltimore, Orlando, Colorado Springs and Cincinnati," United said in its press release.

United first made the decision to permanently eliminate change fees over three years ago.

"This simple policy change has had a dramatic impact on our customers and the overall experience of flying United," Linda Jojo, United's chief customer officer, said in the press release. "You can book with confidence knowing that even if your -- or your teams' -- plans change, United has your back."

All six commercials will air during the Super Bowl and on social media.

Chandler starred in "Friday Night Lights" for the show's full five-season run, from 2006 to 2011, alongside Connie Britton, Zach Gilford, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly and Adrianne Palicki.