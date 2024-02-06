It's time for a Super Bowl 58 tailgate and two chefs have the spread covered with recipes fit for Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans alike.

Chef Antonia Lofaso and chef Joe Isidori joined "Good Morning America" to cook up festive football foods to add to your big game party plans.

Chef Antonia Lofaso's Super Bowl Recipes

Lofaso created dishes to represent the Niners that will be perfect for a game day menu in any Bay Area fan bases.

Triple Touchdown Smash Burger with Queso Dip

A plate of chef Antonia Lofaso's triple touchdown smash burger topped with homemade queso dip. ABC News

Makes: Six 3-ounce patties (2 sliders)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 small brioche buns

Six 3-ounce meat patties (recipe below)

Meat Patty

5 ounces ground short rib

5 ounces ground brisket

9 ounces ground chuck

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Queso Dip

1 medium yellow onion (brunoise)

2 pasilla chili (roasted, peeled and brunoise)

1 jalapeno (roasted, peeled and brunoise)

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup flour

2 cups milk

1 cup Velveeta cheese

Bouquet garni (onion, clove, bay leaf)

Directions

Toast the buns either on a grill or in the oven.

For the patties: Combine all ingredients together. Weigh out to 3-ounce balls. Place balls onto a flat top and press until ball is a thin patty about 1/4-inch thick. Season with salt and pepper. Flip patty and season with salt and pepper.

Cook until medium well or well done.

For the queso dip: Gently heat the milk with bouquet garni (milk should not boil).

In a separate pan, saute onion and chilies together in the 1/2 cup of butter until soft.

Add flour and constantly stir until the flour is golden brown and the consistency is that of wet sand.

Add the milk 1/4 cup at a time, whisking constantly. Keep adding milk until the consistency is slightly looser than nacho cheese.

Whisk in the Velveeta cheese to make the sauce a little tighter.

Chef Antonia Lofaso tops her triple touchdown smash burger with homemade queso dip. ABC News

Assembly: Place the bottom bun on a plate and put 3 meat patties on top. Top with the top bun. Pour queso dip in a small bowl and serve with the hamburgers and dip with every bite.

13 Ingredient Nachos

What may seem like a nod to Chiefs fan Taylor Swift's favorite number, these nachos with 13 toppings and ingredients are actually in honor of Niners QB Brock Purdy.

Chef Antonia Lofaso's 13 layer nachos. ABC News

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Ingredients

Thirteen 3-inch mini round tostadas

1 pound outside skirt steak (grilled to medium, sliced thinly against the grain)

1 pound chorizo (sauteed)

3 cups nacho cheese (recipe below)

1 cup smashed beans (recipe below)

1/2 cup cotija

1/2 cup crema

3 avocados (sliced)

1 cup salsa

1 cup pickled chilis (recipe below)

2 cups cilantro leaves

4 ears corn (grilled then cut off the cob)

2 red onions (sliced thin)

Nacho Cheese

2/3 cup butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 gallon whole milk

4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

3 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 bouquet garni (fresh parsley, rosemary, thyme, tarragon)

Smashed Beans

1 onion, diced (medium)

2 cups dried black beans

2 arbol chilis

1 sprig epazote

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

Water

Salt to taste

Pickled Chilis

1 gallon white vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup salt

2 tablespoons black peppercorn

4 habanero

1 bay leaf

1 medium size cinnamon stick

1 sprig thyme

1/3 cup jalapeno (sliced thinly)

2/3 cup mixed baby bell peppers (sliced thinly)

Directions

To make the nacho cheese:

Melt butter; do not get any color. Add flour and cook while stirring. Add milk and herbs tied together. Bring to a simmer and cook flour for about 5 minutes on medium flame, always mixing. Add cheese and cook until melted. Remove bouquet.

To make the pickled chilis: In a large 8-quart pot, combine white vinegar, sugar, salt, peppercorn, habanero, bay leaf, cinnamon stick and thyme.

Boil for 5 minutes until the liquid becomes brown.

While liquid is boiling, place sliced jalapeno and baby bell peppers in a nonreactive container.

Strain the liquid onto jalapeno and baby bell peppers.

Allow to sit in the liquid at least for 1 hour (the longer the better).

To make the smashed beans: Heat arbol chiles and epazote in a pot with the oil (bloom). After 30 seconds, add in the onion and sweat until translucent.

Add black beans and toast for 3 minutes while constantly stirring. Cover with water and cook until beans are soft.

Remove the beans from the liquid. Smash with with fork or potato masher.

Assembly:

Place 7 tostadas on the bottom of a large platter.

Top with 1 1/2 cups nacho cheese, and half of the following ingredients: smashed beans, skirt steak, chorizo, crema, salsa, avocado, corn, red onion, pickled chilis.

Top with the remaining 6 tostadas.

Repeat step 2, layering on more toppings.

Finish with cilantro leaves and cotija cheese.

The Purdy Chocolate Milk Shake

The Purdy chocolate shake made in the style of Mexican hot chocolate. ABC News

Makes: 4 shakes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 cups Mexican Chocolate Milk (recipe below)

1 cup whipped cream (recipe below)

4 pints Häagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream

4 teaspoons Tajín

Mexican Chocolate Milk

4 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons, plus 1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch kosher salt

1 ancho chili

7 ounces chopped dark chocolate, such as Valrhona 70%

Whipped Cream

1 quart whipped cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Directions

For the Mexican chocolate milk: Combine the milk, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon, salt and ancho chili in a medium pot or saucepan. Heat over medium heat until simmering. Do not let the milk boil. Reduce the heat a little and gently simmer, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes to bloom the cinnamon and spices.

Add the chopped chocolate. Cook, whisking, until the chocolate is fully melted and emulsified. Taste for sweetness and spice.

Remove the ancho chili from the liquid.

Cool the milk.

For the whipped cream: In a medium mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream and sugar about 4-5 minutes to medium peaks (between soft/loose peaks and stiff peaks).

For plating/finishing: Combine in a blender the 1 cup Mexican chocolate milk and 1 pint chocolate ice cream.

Blend until it is a milkshake texture.

Top with the whipped cream.

Finish with 1 teaspoon Tajín on top of the whipped cream.

Continue three more times.

Chef Joe Isidori's Super Bowl Recipes

The Arthur and Sons restaurant owner and repeat winner of New York City Wine and Food Festival's Burger Bash took the side of the Kansas City Chiefs to inspire his game day menu.

Shake It Off Fried Pickles With Ranch Dressing

Chef Joe Isidori's fried pickles make for a great Super Bowl snack. ABC News

Ingredients

Vegetable oil for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour (125 grams)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup buttermilk (118 milliliters)

1 large egg

3 kosher dill pickles cut into slices just shy of 1/4-in thick and lightly patted dry

Directions

Fill a heavy-bottomed saucepan 2-3 inches deep with oil for frying. Fix a frying thermometer to the edge (make sure it is in the oil but not touching the bottom of the pan) and set your heat to medium. Oil will need to reach 375 F (190 C) before you can begin frying, but this will take 10 minutes or so.

Meanwhile, prepare the breading mixture by whisking together flour, salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne pepper and garlic powder. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk and egg.

Once oil has reached 375 F (190 C), prepare pickles for frying in batches of 3-4 slices.

Coat slices in flour mixture, gently shake off excess, dredge in buttermilk/egg mixture, then coat with flour mixture again.

Transfer (carefully!) to oil and fry 3-4 pickle slices at a time for 90 seconds on each side or until golden brown.

Use a slotted spoon or strainer to remove from oil and transfer to a paper towel lined plate. Make sure oil returns to 375 F (190C) before frying your next batch of pickles.

Look What You Made Me Do Loaded Tater Tots With Karma Hot Sauce

Chef Joe Isidori made a tray of loaded tater tots topped with Taylor Swift-inspired "Karma" hot sauce. ABC News

Ingredients

32-ounce package tater tots

Tex Mex Chili Beef (recipe below)

2 cups shredded taco blend cheese

4 ounces sour cream

Canned pickled jalapenos

8-ounce jar red salsa

Scallions, chopped

Cilantro, chopped

Guacamole (recipe below)

Karma Hot Sauce (recipe below)

Tex Mex Chili Beef

16 ounces ground beef

2 ounces taco seasoning

Canola oil for sauteeing

1/2 cup water

Guacamole

2 ripe avocados

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Karma Hot Sauce

1 cup Valentina Hot Sauce

1 cup Frank's Red Hot

1/4 cup fresh lime Juice

1/4 cup chipotle in adobo (puréed)

Directions

For the guacamole: Smash avocado and season with sea salt, lime juice and chopped cilantro. Mix all together and reserve.

For the hot sauce: Mix all ingredients and reserve.

For the Tex Mex Chili Beef: Saute ground beef in canola oil in skillet until browned and cooked through. Drain excess fat and liquid from the pan. Add seasoning with 1/2 cup water. Cook until seasonings are fully incorporated.

To assemble: Bake tots according to package directions until crispy.

Place on a platter and layer with chili, cheese, sour cream, jalapenos and red salsa.

Drizzle with Karma Hot Sauce and garnish with chopped scallions, cilantro and guacamole.

Kelce Smash Burgers with #87 BBQ sauce

Chef Joe Isidori's smash burgers with bacon, bbq sauce and pickles. ABC News

Ingredients

Martins Potato Buns, sandwich size

Ground chuck, 80/20

Salt and pepper

American cheese slices

Thinly sliced Spanish onion

Sliced kosher dill pickles

Thousand Island dressing

#87 BBQ Sauce (recipe below)

Crispy bacon

Barbecue sauce

1 cup Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ Sauce

1/4 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

Directions

For the barbecue sauce: Mix all ingredients together.

For the burgers: Season meat with salt and pepper and form into 3-ounce meatballs.

Place meatballs on flat top and top with thinly sliced onions. Smash the onion-topped meatballs into thin patties and cook through until done.

Top each burger with American cheese and melt.

Serve smash burgers on potato buns spread with Thousand Island dressing and #87 BBQ Sauce, 2 pieces of crispy bacon and pickles.

Do the Touchdown Dance French Onion Dip with Soft Warm Pretzels

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

2 1/2 cups diced onions (2 to 3 onions, brown, yellow or white)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Kinders French Onion Seasoning

4 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

Warm pretzels or pretzel bites

Directions

Melt the butter in a fry pan over medium heat.

Add the onions, salt, pepper, onion powder and cayenne pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring. Then reduce the heat to medium low and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. The onions should be sweet and golden. Remove from stove and allow to cool.

Place the cream cheese, sour cream and mayo in a bowl, mix until smooth (use microwave in 10 second bursts if needed to assist)

Add the caramelized onions. Mix until just combined. Refrigerate at least 2 hours to allow flavors to develop, overnight is better!

Serve at room temperature, garnished with chopped chives if desired. Serve with warm pretzels or pretzel bites.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

56% off Amazon Craft Burgers and Crazy Shakes from Black Tap: A Cookbook by Joe Isidori $11

$25 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon The Busy Mom's Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Quick, Delicious, Home-Cooked Meals by Antonia Lofaso $38.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon JoyJolt Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set $19.96

$24.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon T-fal Specialty Nonstick Saute Pan with Glass Lid $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon 14-in-1 Multifunctional Food Chopper $21.98

$32.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Cutting Boards $24.66

$36.97 Amazon Shop Now