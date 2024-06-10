Gabourey Sidibe and husband Brandon Frankel have two more reasons to be thankful these days.
The "Precious" actress and Frankel shared a joint post to Instagram over the weekend announcing the arrival of their twins Cooper and Maya, whom they said they welcomed in April.
"Our babies arrived in April and brought so much life and excitement into our existence," they wrote in the caption. "They are sweet and funny and love cuddling with us and are developing a beautiful sibling-hood with each other."
"These last 2 months with them have been so fun getting to know their distinct personalities and figuring out the silly things we can do to make them laugh and it's been absolute Heaven," they continued. "We are so grateful and honored to be their parents."
Accompanying the post were several photos from a sweet photoshoot of the new parents and their little ones, with everyone all smiles and cuddling up as a family of four.
Sidibe and Frankel, who married in March 2021, first announced they were expecting twins in February.
"We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!" Sidibe wrote in a joint Instagram post with Frankel at the time. "Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon!"