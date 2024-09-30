Bette Midler and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among those who led the tributes for Broadway veteran and Tony winner Gavin Creel after his death.
Creel died on Monday at his home in Manhattan, New York, at the age of 48 from a rare and aggressive form of cancer, Creel's publicist Matt Polk confirmed to ABC News.
Creel was suffering from metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma and was diagnosed with the cancer in July.
A beloved actor, singer, composer, and lyricist, Creel was first introduced to Broadway show tunes and classics while he was a student at Jefferson Elementary School.
In 2022, he landed the breakout role of Jimmy Smith, in the Broadway production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" which garnered his first Tony Award nomination.
He won a Tony Award for "Hello, Dolly!" and received another nomination for "Hair." He also won an Olivier Award for "The Book of Mormon."
His death has left the Broadway industry in mourning.
Bette Midler
Midler wrote on X that Creel was "Beloved by the #Broadway community."
"He played Cornelius Hackl to my Dolly in 'Hello Dolly' and I looked forward to working with him every single night," she continued. "He was fantastic. I can't believe he's gone. What a loss."
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Alongside a picture of Creel, Miranda wrote in his Instagram caption that he was "shattered" after learning about his death.
"Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent," he wrote. "He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he's no longer with us. My heart goes out to all the friends and family and collaborators lucky enough to be in his orbit. We love you and we'll always love you Gavin."
Josh Gad
Gad wrote in his Instagram caption on Monday, "Sometimes, I don't have the right words to describe my sadness. Today is one of those days."
He continued, "We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community. My heart breaks for his family and his closest friends. This is just not fair. We will never forget you @realgavincreel."
Idina Menzel
The actress wrote on her Instagram caption alongside a picture of Creel, "Sweet sweet Gavin Creel. An angel among the angels. I love you so much."
Kristin Chenoweth
In her post on X on Monday, Chenoweth wrote, "I’ve been thinking all day about our beloved Gavin Creel. And although one prepares, one is never ready to lose someone like him. Weren’t we blessed to know him? His legacy and talent and VOICE lives on forever. Gavin, you are SO LOVED. See you in heaven. RIP sweet angel."
Hannah Waddingham
Waddingham wrote on X: "I’ve just had to sit down. I keep rereading his name thinking everyone’s got it wrong.Not this man,not this beautiful, smiley,talented man.The absolute real deal, talent pouring out of every pore.I’m heartbroken you’ve gone Gavin. I hope to see you again my friend. God I’m shaken to my core."
Ben Platt
Posting photos of himself with Creel on his Instagram stories, Platt wrote "there are no words to describe this loss."
"Gavin was my first role model, idol and hero. He showed me around backstage after I saw my first Broadway show. I couldn't believe someone that supernaturally talented could also be every single person in the building's favorite human being," Platt added. "It's impossible to articulate what he has meant to the theatre and even harder to understand that he's gone."