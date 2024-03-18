Glenn Close is bringing us a daily dose of self-love.

The "Fatal Attraction" actress, who turns 76 on March 19, shared a pair of makeup-free selfies to Instagram on Monday.

Glenn Close attends Apple TV+'s "The New Look" world premiere at Florence Gould Hall on February 12, 2024 in New York City. Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images

"I think this is going to be a particularly GOOD day," she captioned the post, telling her followers the bruises on her face were from having a tiny break in her nose fixed.

"Feeling as beautiful as ever," she added.

In the first snap, Close has a surprised or shocked look on her face while she gets goofy and sticks out her tongue in the second photo.

Close's fans and famous friends took to the comments to share their love for the uplifting message.

"Emily in Paris" actress Lily Collins wrote, "Omg love you," while one fan added, "You are pure light."