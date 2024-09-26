'Golden Bachelorette' recap: Joan's journey continues with '80s prom-themed date, talent show
Joan Vassos' season of the "Golden Bachelorette" continued on Wednesday night with a fun '80s prom-themed date and an epic talent show.
The episode featured Vassos going on a romantic one-on-one date and two group dates.
The men also moved into the mansion where they had to adjust their expectations of the amount of closet space they'd be getting and figure out who would be cleaning and taking the top bunk bed.
But the men immediately had Vassos on their mind when host Jesse Palmer met with them at the mansion to explain the dates up ahead.
Who won prom king and the 1st group date rose?
For the first group date, Vassos chose Gary, Bob, Jonathan, Charles L., Mark A., Jordan, Guy and Keith and surprised them with an '80s prom-themed date, complete with looks inspired by the theme.
While getting ready, the men reminisced about their own prom memories from back in the day. They were picked up at the mansion by Vassos, who arrived in a white stretch limo.
She told them about her own prom experience in 1981, which she described as a "time of firsts," adding that she was excited for them to have a "chance to do it again."
Their date, which was held in a school, featured a live performance by singer Taylor Dayne of her iconic song "Tell It To My Heart." The night was also filled with a dance-off and all the nostalgic prom details, like a photo booth, games, snacks and more.
For Jonathan, 61, the date with Vassos was special because it was his first prom experience. He opened up to Vassos about how a week before his own prom, his date at the time decided not to go. Charles L. also shared how prom was "new to him," but the experience reminded him of his late wife.
During a sweet moment, Charles L. and Vassos bonded over the grief they experienced after losing their spouse. Charles L. shared how his late wife died from a brain aneurysm six years ago and opened up about the sorrow he experienced. But Charles also shared how his daughters helped him find happiness again.
Vassos also learned some fun facts about each of the men including Jordan, who told Vassos that he went on a date with Dayne five years ago, and that Gary is Tina Turner's godson.
At the end of the night Jonathan was named prom king and received the first group date rose.
Who got the 1st one-on-one date?
Chock had a magical one-on-one date with Vassos at Disneyland. The duo met Mickey and Minnie Mouse, rode the Dumbo ride, ate churros and learned more about each other as they explored the park.
"Seeing Joan smiling and laughing brought the kid back out in me," Chock said.
During their date, Vassos said she wanted to spend it with Chock because she wanted to see if he had a childish side to him, because it's important for her to have fun.
For dinner, Chock and Vassos had a date at 21 Royal located in the park. Vassos wore a Cinderella-inspired dress while Chock wore a tux. They spoke about their families and Chock told Vassos about his past two marriages. The two bonded over the love they experienced, their heartbreak due to loss and Chock also shared how his second wife, Cathy, died from glioblastoma.
Vassos felt very "connected" to Chock and gave him a rose by the end of the night.
What happened on the 2nd group date?
The second group date had the men competing for Vassos' heart via a talent show. The date was special for Vassos, who won the talent show competition group date with an original poem during Gerry Turner's season of "The Golden Bachelor."
Gregg set the bar high by kicking the show off with some jokes, while other men showed off karate skills, yo-yo tricks, poetry and more.
It was Dan's fun ribbon dance that wowed Vassos. Before his performance, Dan opened up to the audience about his hand tremors. His vulnerability impressed Vassos and he won the show, earning a one-on-one date with her.
During the date, Dan opened up about his health and his positive outlook on life. They kissed and Vassos gave him a rose.
Who got a rose?
After the two group dates, one-on-one date and a fun barbeque at the mansion, Vassos said goodbye to four men.
Here are the men who remain:
Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Florida
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada