Goldie Hawn is reflecting on the "best part" of the filming the iconic movie "Overboard" with her longtime partner Kurt Russell -- and it might not be the reason you may think.
"The best part of the movie was working with Kurt -- not because I loved him, and not because he's endlessly talented," she told "Good Morning America" in a new interview. "But he is like me. We're workers, and he really gets on that set and knows what works, what doesn't, and we're on time and we literally work together … like a nice symphony."
"We've got a work ethic," she added of their focus on the craft in the 1987 film and other projects. "No matter what's happening in your life, the show must go on."
Hawn admitted that of course she was "madly in love" with Russell at the time, as evidenced by them having welcomed their son Wyatt Russell then, who the actress gushed is "now a gorgeous actor who's 38."
The couple, who famously never married, have worked together on a few more occasions since "Overboard," first in "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" (1968), and most recently in the "Christmas Chronicles" films (2018 and 2020).
All these years later, the Oscar winner said one thing that bonds her and Russell is their shared sense of humor.
"We're very, very aligned in our sense of humor," she joked. "Sometimes you're not aligned in other areas, right? We're humans that are different. Each person comes in with a different personality, but there's so much I do love about Kurt, and one of them is his sense of humor."
Hawn and Russell have blended their family throughout the years -- her with son Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate Hudson and him with son Boston Russell, all of whom they welcomed in previous relationships. The actress said they live close to each other and are a "very strong support family."
"I think that we'd kind of rather be with us," she said. "Back in the day, when we would do little trips and stuff, the kids used to say, 'Can it just be us, Mommy?' And that's the way we still are, even though we've grown up."
