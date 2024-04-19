Goldie Hawn is celebrating her daughter, Kate Hudson, on her birthday.

In a throwback photo that Hawn shared of her and Hudson on Friday on Instagram, the "Overboard" actress praised her daughter for all her accomplishments, including her upcoming album, "Glorious," which will be released next month.

"Happy birthday, my darling daughter @katehudson!" Hawn said. "Among all the things you have already accomplished in your life -- amazing mother, great dancer, Academy Award-nominated actress, and now fantastic singer -- let us not forget you were the fastest runner in high school and all of LA!"

"SO KEEP ON RUNNING SWEETHEART," she added. "You're a RACEHORSE. I love you ♥️🎉🎂🥳😘"

Hawn shares Hudson with her ex-husband, musician and actor Bill Hudson. She's also the mother of son, actor Oliver Hudson, and actor Wyatt Russell, who she shares with partner, actor and "Overboard" co-star Kurt Russell.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Nov. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hudson also re-posted several birthday messages she received on Instagram from friends on Friday, including a post from actress Mindy Kaling, who shared a series of photos of the "How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days" star.

"Happy birthday to the GOAT @katehudson !" Kaling wrote.

Reese Witherspoon also shared a photo with Hudson and said, "Happy Birthday to my little songbird @katehudson! Love your beautiful spirit & your gorgeous new album!"