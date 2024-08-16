Goldie Hawn is spending time with her grandkids.
In a sweet photo that her daughter Kate Hudson shared in an Instagram carousel on Friday, Hawn is seen posing with her grandkids on a ranch with granddaughters Rani Rose and Rio Laura.
Rani is Kate Hudson's daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Rio is the daughter of Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson, who he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett.
The photo that Kate Hudson shared is one of many photos in a post from the family day on a ranch. In one image, her daughter appears to spin a lasso in the air. And another image shows Hudson riding a horse.
"Perfect family ranch day," Hudson wrote in the caption of the post. "Oh, and I lost the egg race…"
Hudson is also the mom to son Ryder Russell Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as the mom to son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.
Her brother, Oliver Hudson, also is the dad of sons Wilder Brooks and Bodhi Hawn, who he also shares with Bartlett.
In addition to Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, Hawn is also the mom of son Wyatt Russell. His wife, Meredith Hagner, also appeared in a photo that Kate Hudson shared on Instagram. Wyatt Hudson and Meredith Hagner are also parents of two kids: Buddy Prine Russell and Boone Joseph Russell.
In a 2023 interview with People, Hawn shared her advice to her grandkids and said she tells them to "stay compassionate and stay realistic."
"I'm passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don't get taken away with everything," she said.
"The rest of it is up to them," Hawn added. "Being there for them and knowing that they're going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is."