Janai Norman is now a mom of three.

Norman, a co-anchor of "Good Morning America" on Saturdays and Sundays, announced the arrival of her third child, a baby boy, who was born in November.

Janai Norman shares a new photo of her third child, a baby boy, who was born in November. Courtesy Norman family

In a new video message airing on "GMA," Norman said she misses laughing on the weekends at the anchor desk alongside co-anchors Whit Johnson and Gio Benitez but is "loving being a mom."

"This little guy is keeping me very busy and watching how the two older kids are adjusting to life with him, it is just fantastic," she said. "I am really grounded in gratitude and soaking up these moments."

The 33-year-old and her husband are already parents to a 5-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

She continued, "This family time has just been so special. I'm just soaking up all of the love and the snuggles and oh, these cheeks. The cheeks on this guy are unreal."

In an Instagram post on Christmas Day, Norman first shared the news of the baby's arrival. "We’ve already got more than we could’ve ever imagined to wish for," she wrote. "We welcomed baby boy Earthside last month. Born safely at home with daddy, big brother and sister nearby. The five of us. Our family is complete and blessed beyond our wildest dreams."

In this April 5, 2023, file photo, Janai Norman is shown on the set of Good Morning America in New York. Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images, FILE

The "GMA" team threw Norman a baby shower on Nov. 4, her last day before maternity leave.

Norman shared at that time that she "felt prepared" for her third child, explaining that she planned to follow a tradition in many cultures to completely unplug for 40 days to best take care of herself and her newborn.

"I'm going to be focusing on my recovery, healing, and bonding with the new baby," she said at the time. "And I will emerge in the New Year as a wonderful mom of three."

Reflecting now, Norman said the adjustment period, which included "taking the first 40 days to disconnect, go(ing) off the grid, eat(ing) lots of warm soups and stay(ing) in the house," made it so "beautiful."