When it comes to Gordon Ramsay's infant son Jesse James Ramsay, the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

The celebrity chef shared a photo of his and wife Tana Ramsay's newest bundle of joy to Instagram earlier this week, commenting on the face their son is seen making.

"Somebody's not happy with his breakfast 😳!" Ramsay wrote. "Jesse's stare downs are just like his dad 😂."

Ramsay's fans were quick to join in on the fun, taking to the comments to share their reactions to the hilarious post.

"I have a feeling he is about to call me an idiot sandwich," one person wrote, referencing a quote from Ramsay's famous 2015 sketch "Hell's Cafeteria" on "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

Another chimed in, "I guess you've met your match Gordon 😂😂."

Ramsay announced that he and his wife had welcomed Jesse, their sixth child together, in November. In total, the couple, who married in December 1996, have three daughters and three sons.