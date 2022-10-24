Leslie Jordan, a comedian and actor best known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died. He was 67.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Jordan's vehicle crashed into a wall in Hollywood around 9:30 a.m. local time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the star's representative, David Shaul, said in a statement to ABC News. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it''s most difficult times."

"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being," Shaul continued. "Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan, born April 29, 1955, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, moved to Los Angeles in 1982 and over the years carved out a series of small-but-memorable roles on television shows such as "Hearts Afire," "Boston Public" and "Boston Legal."

NBCUniversal via Getty Images Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland on "Will & Grace."

However, it was on "Will & Grace," playing the role of Beverley Leslie during the original run and on the revival when he truly made his comedic mark on the small screen. He earned an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his work in 2006.

In recent years, Jordan has appeared on multiple seasons of "American Horror Story" -- playing characters in the "Coven," "Roanoke" and "1984" installments -- as well as taking on roles on the TV series "The Cool Kids" and "Call Me Kat."

He is also known for "Sordid Lives," playing Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram in the stage production as well as both the film adaptation and the television spinoff.

Maarten De Boer/ABC via Getty Images ABCs The American Rescue Dog Show stars Leslie Jordan.

Jordan became a hit on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, entertaining the world with playful and lighthearted videos, which often went viral, on Instagram.

He wrote several memoirs during his life, including 2008's "My Trip Down the Pink Carpet," and most recently with 2021's "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived."