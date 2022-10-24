Dolly Parton is paying tribute to actor Leslie Jordan who died Monday in Los Angeles in a car crash. He was 67 years old.

In an Instagram post, the singer remembered Jordan, with whom she shared a special bond.

"Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," Parton wrote. "I know people always say 'Oh, they will be missed' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images, FILE Leslie Jordan performs during the Leslie Jordan & Friends Company's Comin' To The Ryman show in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021.

On Monday, Jordan's representative, David Shaul, confirmed the news of Jordan's death in a statement.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," Shaul said. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it's most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

"Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today," he added.

Jordan is best known for his roles as Beverley Leslie on "Will and Grace," Sid in the TV series "The Cool Kids," and several characters in "American Horror Story."

Over the years, the actor has also become a star on Instagram and TikTok, where he garnered millions of followers.

In addition to Parton, many in Hollywood took to social media to remember Jordan, including his "Will and Grace" co-stars Erick McCormack and Megan Mullally.

On Instagram, Mullally shared a post about her co-star and the heartache she is feeling over the loss of Jordan.

"I really can't believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats," Mullally wrote. "People use that expression a lot, and I'm not sure it's always applicable. There aren't that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can't get any better than that."

"And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person," she continued. "How brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real Leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on Instagram. He had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he'd found a vehicle through which to share it. He was absolutely unique. One of a kind."

See more tributes to Jordan below.

Erick McCormack: "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I've ever known," McCormack wrote on Twitter. "The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

George Takei: "I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film," Takei wrote on social media. "Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."

RuPaul's Drag Race:

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Sean Hayes: "My heart is broken," the "Will and Grace" star wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of him and Jordan. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Lynda Carter: "Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos," Carter tweeted. "What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul."

Ellen DeGeneres: "I just heard about Leslie Jordan," DeGeneres tweeted. "This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light."

Bobby Berk: "My heart is broken," the television host tweeted.

Billy Eichner:

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022

Jim Parsons: "If Leslie touched your life in any way, from near or far, you were never the same," "The Big Bang Theory" star wrote on Instagram. "Leslie was both a man of the earth and an absolute angel. He was funny as hell and had a depth of emotion that made everyone around him feel loved. I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey. Rest in peace, you good, good man."

Michelle Pfeiffer: "I just heard the devastating news of the beloved Leslie Jordan's passing," Pfeiffer wrote in an Instagram post. "Leslie was such a light for so many. Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times. He lived everyday to bring joy to every one he came in contact with."

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022

Marlee Matlin: "I am so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan's passing," Matlin tweeted. "He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie."

Jackée Harry: "Completely heartbroken," the actress wrote on Twitter alongside a video clip from a scene she starred in with Jordan on "The Cool Kids." "Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend."

Demi Lovato: "My sweet Leslie…" Lovato wrote in her Instagram stories. "Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you. I'm so glad we remained friends afer meeting not long ago.. We had more plans but our time was cut short. You will be so dearly missed by so many. I'm so honored to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel."