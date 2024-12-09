Gracie Abrams just said goodbye to the Eras Tour, but next year she'll be back to headlining shows herself.
The "That's So True" singer just announced on Monday The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, which kicks off July 14, 2025, at the TD Garden in Boston and concludes Aug. 26 at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City, Mexico.
Along the way, Abrams will stop at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada, on July 26; Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 28; the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Aug. 6; and Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on Aug. 11.
Fans can sign up now to access the artist presale that starts Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time via gracieabrams.com. VIP packages are also available.
The North American dates follow Abrams' European and Asian tour dates, which start Feb. 8 in Madrid, Spain, and wrap up April 19 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Meanwhile, Abrams is also up for a Grammy for her duet with Taylor Swift, "us." On Dec. 14, she'll make her "Saturday Night Live" debut.