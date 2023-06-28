Congratulations are in order for "Grey's Anatomy" star Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann.
Hofmann took to Instagram on June 27 to announce that Speedman had proposed to her and she said "yes ♾️."
In photos shared alongside the post, Hofmann shows off her engagement ring as she grabs Speedman's face and they share a kiss during a blissful moment together.
Speedman and Hofmann are already parents to their daughter, Pfeiffer Lucia, who turns 2 in October.
In addition to his role as Nick Marsh on "Grey's Anatomy," Speedman is best known for playing Ben Covington on "Felicity" and Michael Corvin in the "Underworld" film series.
Speedman first appeared on season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy" in a guest role before they had him return in a main role beginning in season 18. The show has been renewed for a landmark 20th season.