A few "Grey's Anatomy" stars used Valentine's Day to let their inner Swiftie shine.

Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her and Chris Carmack (Atticus "Link" Lincoln) lip-syncing to Taylor Swift's song "You're on Your Own, Kid," off the singer's massively popular 2022 album, "Midnights."

In the video, Carmack lip-syncs to the lyrics "Summer went away / Still, the yearning stays / I play it cool with the best of them," while Luddington replies with, "I wait patiently / He's gonna notice me / It's OK, we're the best of friends." The camera then zooms out and both lip-sync a drawn-out, "anyway."

"I don't know about you… but I'm rooting for them! 😍," Carmack wrote in the comments section, with Luddington replying "😘," clearly playing up their characters' status as longtime best friends and one of the show's most popular will-they-won't-they pairings.

While those two understood the assignment, another "Grey's Anatomy" pair tried their best. Kim Raver (Teddy Altman) and Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) added to the Swiftie fanfare with their lip-sync video of Swift's song "You Need to Calm Down" off the 2019 "Lover" album.

"@camillaluddington and @realcarmack are super cute this Valentine's Day. I don't think Teddy and Owen got the memo @therealkmckidd #greysanatomy," Raver captioned the video of her and McKidd.

In the video, McKidd lip-syncs, "You need to calm down," and Raver replies with, "You're being too loud." The two have their arms crossed and give each other sassy looks, much like their characters' relationship as a married couple who have truly been put through the wringer.