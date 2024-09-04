The official trailer for "Grotesquerie" has arrived.
On Wednesday, the trailer for the highly anticipated series was released and features Emmy winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts portraying Lois Tryon, a troubled detective assigned to a series of particularly troubling murders.
"You have to really hate people to do what was done here," she says at one crime scene. "It's inhuman. No, it's unhuman, she says."
"It's like God left the keys to the candy store for the devil," she says in a confessional booth.
Tryon teams up with a Catholic nun and journalist (Tony Award nominee Micaela Diamond) who specializes in the occult to try to get to the bottom of the murders, which seem tied to the supernatural.
Add to this the killer -- or killers -- appear to be taunting the pair, leaving clues behind.
Travis Kelce, who also stars in the upcoming series, appears in the trailer -- not smiling this time, but looking rather scary -- warning the investigators, "There's no future after this."
His character wasn't named by the producers, but he appears to be a member of a murderous cult.
The series from "Glee" Emmy winner Ryan Murphy was co-produced by Betts and her co-star Courtney B. Vance, and also stars Emmy nominee Lesley Manville, Daytime Emmy winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin.
"Grotesquerie" premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.
See the full trailer here.
