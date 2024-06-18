Our favorite Blake Shelton moments for his birthday
Gwen Stefani/Instagram
Gwen Stefani is celebrating her husband Blake Shelton on his birthday.
On Tuesday, "The Sweet Escape" singer shared a loving video with Shelton, featuring clips of the two of them.
The video included their duet together, "Purple Irises," in the background.
"Happy bday to the greatest, @blakeshelton 🤍," Stefani wrote in the caption of the post. "U are my everything !!"
Stefani and Shelton dated for five years before announcing their engagement in October 2020.
They tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in a lavish wedding ceremony on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.
Since they've been together, they've released a handful of duets, including a Christmas song for Stefani's 2020 holiday album and the singles "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere."