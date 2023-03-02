Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute this week to her ex-husband Chris Martin for his 46th birthday.

The Academy Award-winning actress posted a photo of herself and the Coldplay frontman on Instagram Thursday, marking another trip around the sun with a lovely note in the caption.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm," she wrote, referring to her former partner using his initials.

Paltrow, 50, and Martin share two children, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16.

A day prior, Paltrow celebrated her current husband Brad Falchuck's birthday, sharing a snapshot of him on her Instagram account. In the photo, Falchuck, 52, whom Paltrow married in September 2018, flashes a huge smile while looking away from the camera.

"He won't see this as he's not on social (another reason why he's so cool)," she captioned the post on Wednesday. "But let's all wish him a happy birthday, anyway💙."

Paltrow and Martin, who tied the knot in 2003, parted ways after 10 years of marriage in 2014. The two famously announced their separation on her Goop blog in a post titled "Conscious Uncoupling." Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Speaking to the Evening Standard in 2019, Paltrow opened up about her prior relationship with Martin. Calling her ex "a very close friend," she told the outlet, "I think we've managed to really stay [as] a family."