Hallmark Channel is getting in the Christmas spirit while taking on the high seas.
On Thursday, the entertainment company announced the Hallmark Christmas Cruise 2025, described as "the merriest, most festive vacation at sea," according to a release announcing the news. This November, Hallmark fans enjoyed the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Cruise to the Bahamas.
The cruise will run from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10 next year, leaving from Miami, Florida, and finishing its journey in Cozumel, Mexico.
"The Hallmark Christmas Cruise brings all the magic and wonder of Hallmark Channel’s celebrated Christmas movies to life through an immersive winter wonderland ornamented with top Hallmark stars and a glittering array of one-of-a-kind holiday experiences," read the release.
Hallmark partnered with Sixthman, a cruise festival company, to execute this nautical holiday experience.
The Norwegian Joy is a ship that is decked out with amenities, including a theater, spa, bars, and several dining options.
On board the holiday-themed cruise, guests will be treated to events, including Christmas-themed crafts, tree lighting, ugly sweater competitions, and cookie decorating. The cruise will offer fans an "exclusive premiere" of a Hallmark holiday movie.
Next year's cruise will also offer a variety of activities once ashore in Cozumel, Mexico, including ancient Mayan ruins tours and several aquatic adventure opportunities.
"Fans, their loved ones, and friends both old and new will have a unique opportunity to create lasting traditions and unwrap unforgettable new memories," the release continued.
Pre-sale sign-ups for the holiday cruise will kick off on Nov. 21, while general on-sale starts on Dec. 10.
All details for the event can be found at hallmarkchristmascruise.com