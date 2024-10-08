Spirit Halloween stores are sticking around a little longer than usual with some select pop-ups being transformed into Spirit Christmas.
Owned by Spencer Gifts, the chain, which is the go-to spot to find decorations and costumes for Halloween, has expanded with a new concept by launching Spirit Christmas stores, the company confirmed to ABC News.
"We're hopeful it will resonate with our customers," the company said in a statement. "Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween."
The company said each Spirit Christmas store will offer "a unique shopping experience, brimming with a vast assortment of holiday décor, apparel, inflatables, gifts, and stocking stuffers."
Additionally, the guests will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and pose for their annual free digital postcard with the legendary figure.
"Wander through the life-sized gingerbread village, where you can mail your letter to Santa at the North Pole and find out whether you've been naughty or nice," the company added of the experience for the customers at the store.
Nine out of the stores are scheduled to open in November and will stay in business throughout the holidays, according to the company, adding that the flagship store in Mays Landing, New Jersey, will open Oct. 18.
Find the locations for Christmas Spirit stores below:
- Marlton, NJ – Willow Ridge
- Brick, NJ – Market Place at Brick
- Mays Landing, NJ – Consumer Square
- Woodbridge, NJ – The Plaza at Woodbridge
- Albany, NY – Colonie Center
- Bohemia, NY – Sayville Plaza
- Poughkeepsie, NY – Chestnut Plaza
- Eria, PA – Mill Creek Mall
- Waterford, CT – Crystal Mall
- Dartmouth, MA – Faunce Corner Shopping Center